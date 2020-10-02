UP CM said government is committed to safety and development of every mother and sister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tried to respond to the criticisms in his tweeter account that the security of women in UP is said to be weak. In his tweet, he has written that only the idea of ​​destroying the honor and self-respect of mothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh is sure to destroy the people. He has tried to assure the people of the state that his government will not spare those who harm the honor and self-respect of women. In any case, they will get punishment. This punishment will be such that it will become an example in the future.

Chief Minister’s tweet

The Chief Minister wrote on his Twitter handle, ‘Only the idea of ​​destroying the honor and self-respect of mothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh is sure to destroy the whole. They will get such punishment which will set an example in future, your @UPGovt is committed to the safety and development of every parent. This is our resolve – promise.