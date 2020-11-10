US Election : Trump may go to jail as soon as he resign from presidency

Outgoing President Donald Trump may not be ready to give up at the moment, but it is clear from the results that Biden is going to be the next President of America. However, there are reports that the countdown to his arrest may be triggered from the day Trump resigned as President. It is believed that there are many cases against him in which he can be jailed as soon as he resigns from his post.

According to the BBC report, many experts are of the opinion that investigations into alleged scandals during Trump’s tenure suggest that he may face a difficult financial situation in addition to criminal proceedings after his removal from the presidency. While on the post of President, a case cannot be prosecuted for official work against him, and he has been taking advantage of this to avoid these difficulties.