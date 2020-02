Washington DC, 7/2: USA President Donald Trump announced that the USA airstrike kills Al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi in its counter-terrorism activities in Yamen.

The press release issued by White House said it,” At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri,”