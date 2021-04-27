Delta IV Heavy rocket launches US spy satellite to orbit

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Delta IV Heavy rocket launches US spy satellite to orbit
A new U.S. spy satellite launched into space Monday afternoon (April 26) on the mightiest rocket built by the United Launch Alliance (ULA): the massive Delta IV Heavy.

The behemoth blasted off at 4:47 p.m. EST (2047 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying the classified NROL-82 satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

Delta IV engineer Rob Kesselman “confirmed the successful completion of the early phase of today’s flight and all systems continue to operate nominally,” launch commentator Caroline Kirk said during a webcast of the launch.

ULA, a 50-50 joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, has only four remaining Delta IV Heavy rockets in its fleet. All of those are assigned to launch missions for the NRO, with two launches from California (including today’s mission) and the remaining two to launch from Florida.

The Delta IV Heavy is currently the most powerful rocket in ULA’s fleet. Fueled by 465,000 gallons (1.76 million liters) of superchilled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the mega launcher consists of three common core boosters that generate more than 2 million pounds of thrust.

The Delta family of rockets also included two single-stick versions: the Delta II and the Delta IV Medium. (ULA previously retired the Delta II rocket in 2018 and its Delta IV Medium in 2019.)

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
