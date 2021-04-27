Delta IV Heavy rocket launches US spy satellite to orbit

COVID-19 Updates World 148,577,921 World Confirmed: 148,577,921 Active: 18,609,771 Recovered: 126,831,596 Death: 3,136,554

USA 32,875,045 USA Confirmed: 32,875,045 Active: 6,812,645 Recovered: 25,475,789 Death: 586,611

India 17,636,307 India Confirmed: 17,636,307 Active: 2,882,204 Recovered: 14,556,209 Death: 197,894

Brazil 14,370,456 Brazil Confirmed: 14,370,456 Active: 1,099,201 Recovered: 12,879,051 Death: 392,204

Russia 4,779,425 Russia Confirmed: 4,779,425 Active: 267,767 Recovered: 4,402,678 Death: 108,980

Turkey 4,667,281 Turkey Confirmed: 4,667,281 Active: 506,899 Recovered: 4,121,671 Death: 38,711

UK 4,406,946 UK Confirmed: 4,406,946 Active: 81,840 Recovered: 4,197,672 Death: 127,434

Italy 3,971,114 Italy Confirmed: 3,971,114 Active: 452,812 Recovered: 3,398,763 Death: 119,539

Germany 3,307,769 Germany Confirmed: 3,307,769 Active: 294,025 Recovered: 2,931,400 Death: 82,344

Pakistan 804,939 Pakistan Confirmed: 804,939 Active: 87,794 Recovered: 699,816 Death: 17,329

China 90,610 China Confirmed: 90,610 Active: 316 Recovered: 85,658 Death: 4,636

A new U.S. spy satellite launched into space Monday afternoon (April 26) on the mightiest rocket built by the United Launch Alliance (ULA): the massive Delta IV Heavy.

The behemoth blasted off at 4:47 p.m. EST (2047 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying the classified NROL-82 satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

Delta IV engineer Rob Kesselman “confirmed the successful completion of the early phase of today’s flight and all systems continue to operate nominally,” launch commentator Caroline Kirk said during a webcast of the launch.

ULA, a 50-50 joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, has only four remaining Delta IV Heavy rockets in its fleet. All of those are assigned to launch missions for the NRO, with two launches from California (including today’s mission) and the remaining two to launch from Florida.

The Delta IV Heavy is currently the most powerful rocket in ULA’s fleet. Fueled by 465,000 gallons (1.76 million liters) of superchilled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the mega launcher consists of three common core boosters that generate more than 2 million pounds of thrust.

The Delta family of rockets also included two single-stick versions: the Delta II and the Delta IV Medium. (ULA previously retired the Delta II rocket in 2018 and its Delta IV Medium in 2019.)