USA: Improvement in Donald Trump’s health

After being found Corona positive, US President Donald Trump is undergoing treatment in an army hospital. According to the White House, he is being given Remedesivir therapy and his health is improving.

In fact, the Trump administration earlier this year authorized Remedisvir for emergency use. This step was taken after this drug appeared in the corona infected patients and improved their health. US President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC on Friday.