Uttarakhand CM likely to resign amid political crisis

-
World
117,785,611
WorldConfirmed: 117,785,611Active: 21,703,053Recovered: 93,469,496Death: 2,613,062
-
USA
29,744,652
USAConfirmed: 29,744,652Active: 8,756,390Recovered: 20,449,634Death: 538,628
-
India
11,244,786
IndiaConfirmed: 11,244,786Active: 187,426Recovered: 10,899,394Death: 157,966
-
Brazil
11,055,480
BrazilConfirmed: 11,055,480Active: 1,006,546Recovered: 9,782,320Death: 266,614
-
Russia
4,342,474
RussiaConfirmed: 4,342,474Active: 320,488Recovered: 3,932,177Death: 89,809
-
UK
4,223,232
UKConfirmed: 4,223,232Active: 820,037Recovered: 3,278,629Death: 124,566
-
Italy
3,081,368
ItalyConfirmed: 3,081,368Active: 472,533Recovered: 2,508,732Death: 100,103
-
Turkey
2,793,632
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,793,632Active: 132,508Recovered: 2,632,030Death: 29,094
-
Germany
2,513,768
GermanyConfirmed: 2,513,768Active: 121,470Recovered: 2,319,600Death: 72,698
-
Pakistan
593,453
PakistanConfirmed: 593,453Active: 16,349Recovered: 563,823Death: 13,281
-
China
90,002
ChinaConfirmed: 90,002Active: 180Recovered: 85,186Death: 4,636
Dehradun, 9/3: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is likely to resign from his post today. The state’s BJP is going through a political crisis at the moment. Rawat would step down as CM when he meets the Governor at 4 pm.
Yesterday Mr. Rawat met the senior leaders of the party in New Delhi. There has been speculation that BJP was mulling political changes in the state after several ministers and MLAs have expressed apprehensions over the working style of Rawat.
According to the reports, at least 10 BJP MLAs, including four ministers, are camping in Delhi. BJP vice-president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, who were sent as observers, have submitted their report to party president J P Nadda.
Reports claim that few ministers have given an ultimatum to Raman Singh and Gautam that they would resign if CM Rawat was not removed.