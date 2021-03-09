Uttarakhand CM likely to resign amid political crisis

COVID-19 Updates World 117,785,611 World Confirmed: 117,785,611 Active: 21,703,053 Recovered: 93,469,496 Death: 2,613,062

Dehradun, 9/3: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is likely to resign from his post today. The state’s BJP is going through a political crisis at the moment. Rawat would step down as CM when he meets the Governor at 4 pm.

Yesterday Mr. Rawat met the senior leaders of the party in New Delhi. There has been speculation that BJP was mulling political changes in the state after several ministers and MLAs have expressed apprehensions over the working style of Rawat.

According to the reports, at least 10 BJP MLAs, including four ministers, are camping in Delhi. BJP vice-president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, who were sent as observers, have submitted their report to party president J P Nadda.

Reports claim that few ministers have given an ultimatum to Raman Singh and Gautam that they would resign if CM Rawat was not removed.