Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 10 bodies recovered and 150 missing

Chamoli, 7/2: A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off on Sunday morning near Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, resulting in a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. Around 10 bodies are recovered and 150 people are missing in the flood.
The flash floods have damaged the Rishiganga Power Project in the Tapovan area and have endangered the lives of people living along the banks of Dhauli Ganga. The flooding has also washed away the Joshimath-Malari bridge.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has appealed to people to not spread rumors through old flood videos.