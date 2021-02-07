Uttarakhand state government to give financial assistance of Rs 4lakhs each to the kin of the deceased

COVID-19 Updates World 106,427,103 World Confirmed: 106,427,103 Active: 25,874,818 Recovered: 78,230,232 Death: 2,322,053

USA 27,521,421 USA Confirmed: 27,521,421 Active: 9,778,838 Recovered: 17,269,040 Death: 473,543

India 10,827,314 India Confirmed: 10,827,314 Active: 149,681 Recovered: 10,522,601 Death: 155,032

Brazil 9,497,795 Brazil Confirmed: 9,497,795 Active: 903,049 Recovered: 8,363,677 Death: 231,069

Russia 3,967,281 Russia Confirmed: 3,967,281 Active: 434,410 Recovered: 3,456,210 Death: 76,661

UK 3,929,835 UK Confirmed: 3,929,835 Active: 1,927,871 Recovered: 1,889,872 Death: 112,092

Italy 2,625,098 Italy Confirmed: 2,625,098 Active: 427,034 Recovered: 2,107,061 Death: 91,003

Turkey 2,524,786 Turkey Confirmed: 2,524,786 Active: 85,596 Recovered: 2,412,505 Death: 26,685

Germany 2,284,999 Germany Confirmed: 2,284,999 Active: 193,801 Recovered: 2,029,200 Death: 61,998

Pakistan 554,474 Pakistan Confirmed: 554,474 Active: 32,265 Recovered: 510,242 Death: 11,967

China 89,692 China Confirmed: 89,692 Active: 1,176 Recovered: 83,880 Death: 4,636

Uttrakhand, 7/2:Nearly 150 people are feared trapped in a tunnel of the 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad hydroelectric project under construction of the flood-damaged NTPC in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand due to a glacier burst in Uttrakhand. While 16 people have been rescued so far, the bodies of 10 people have been found there. Meanwhile, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (CM Trivendra Singh Rawat) of Uttarakhand has announced a compensation of Rs 4-4 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in this disaster.

Apart from this, CM Rawat said that the people of our army have reached there. A team of NDRF has arrived here from Delhi. The Army, paramilitary forces, and doctors of our state are camped there for medical convenience. While we did the air survey there. After this, we have taken a road and reviewed the road as far as Reni village can be reached. Earlier, Rawat told that ITBP jawans have reached 150 meters inside the tunnel by rope. While this tunnel is about 250 meters long.

According to the CM, 35 people worked in this 13 MW Rishiganga power project and all are missing. Apart from this, two Uttarakhand Police personnel are also missing. While 176 workers were working on the Tapovan power project.