Uttarakhand state government to give financial assistance of Rs 4lakhs each to the kin of the deceased
-
World
106,427,103
WorldConfirmed: 106,427,103Active: 25,874,818Recovered: 78,230,232Death: 2,322,053
-
USA
27,521,421
USAConfirmed: 27,521,421Active: 9,778,838Recovered: 17,269,040Death: 473,543
-
India
10,827,314
IndiaConfirmed: 10,827,314Active: 149,681Recovered: 10,522,601Death: 155,032
-
Brazil
9,497,795
BrazilConfirmed: 9,497,795Active: 903,049Recovered: 8,363,677Death: 231,069
-
Russia
3,967,281
RussiaConfirmed: 3,967,281Active: 434,410Recovered: 3,456,210Death: 76,661
-
UK
3,929,835
UKConfirmed: 3,929,835Active: 1,927,871Recovered: 1,889,872Death: 112,092
-
Italy
2,625,098
ItalyConfirmed: 2,625,098Active: 427,034Recovered: 2,107,061Death: 91,003
-
Turkey
2,524,786
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,524,786Active: 85,596Recovered: 2,412,505Death: 26,685
-
Germany
2,284,999
GermanyConfirmed: 2,284,999Active: 193,801Recovered: 2,029,200Death: 61,998
-
Pakistan
554,474
PakistanConfirmed: 554,474Active: 32,265Recovered: 510,242Death: 11,967
-
China
89,692
ChinaConfirmed: 89,692Active: 1,176Recovered: 83,880Death: 4,636
Uttrakhand, 7/2:Nearly 150 people are feared trapped in a tunnel of the 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad hydroelectric project under construction of the flood-damaged NTPC in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand due to a glacier burst in Uttrakhand. While 16 people have been rescued so far, the bodies of 10 people have been found there. Meanwhile, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (CM Trivendra Singh Rawat) of Uttarakhand has announced a compensation of Rs 4-4 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in this disaster.
Apart from this, CM Rawat said that the people of our army have reached there. A team of NDRF has arrived here from Delhi. The Army, paramilitary forces, and doctors of our state are camped there for medical convenience. While we did the air survey there. After this, we have taken a road and reviewed the road as far as Reni village can be reached. Earlier, Rawat told that ITBP jawans have reached 150 meters inside the tunnel by rope. While this tunnel is about 250 meters long.
According to the CM, 35 people worked in this 13 MW Rishiganga power project and all are missing. Apart from this, two Uttarakhand Police personnel are also missing. While 176 workers were working on the Tapovan power project.