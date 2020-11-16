Vaccine isn’t enough to stop the pandemic: WHO Chief

New Delhi, 16/11: Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus, the Chief of the World Health Organization(WHO) declared on Monday that the vaccine for coronavirus won’t be enough to stop the raging pandemic. The virus has so far infected more than 54 million people and has claimed the lives of 1.4 million people worldwide. Despite the pandemic being continuing for 8months now, the number of infected people has yet to come down.

“A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic.” the WHO Chief was quoted saying. According to the WHO, the number of infected persons is reaching a new high almost every week. The WHO chief also said that at first the vaccine would only be given to health workers, elder citizens, and weak people who have a higher chance of catching the infection. He also laid stress on the fact that despite the vaccine being administered, people will still have to be kept under surveillance, and contacts and sources would be traced, thus trying to keep the infections under control.