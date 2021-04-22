Vaccine registration process for above 18 remains the same , Registration starts on this date

COVID-19 Updates World 144,483,422 World Confirmed: 144,483,422 Active: 18,447,986 Recovered: 122,962,804 Death: 3,072,632

USA 32,602,051 USA Confirmed: 32,602,051 Active: 6,841,287 Recovered: 25,177,434 Death: 583,330

India 15,930,965 India Confirmed: 15,930,965 Active: 2,291,413 Recovered: 13,454,880 Death: 184,672

Brazil 14,122,795 Brazil Confirmed: 14,122,795 Active: 1,094,976 Recovered: 12,646,132 Death: 381,687

Russia 4,727,125 Russia Confirmed: 4,727,125 Active: 267,546 Recovered: 4,352,873 Death: 106,706

Turkey 4,446,591 Turkey Confirmed: 4,446,591 Active: 565,274 Recovered: 3,844,342 Death: 36,975

UK 4,395,703 UK Confirmed: 4,395,703 Active: 101,642 Recovered: 4,166,734 Death: 127,327

Italy 3,904,899 Italy Confirmed: 3,904,899 Active: 475,635 Recovered: 3,311,267 Death: 117,997

Germany 3,208,672 Germany Confirmed: 3,208,672 Active: 281,990 Recovered: 2,845,300 Death: 81,382

Pakistan 778,238 Pakistan Confirmed: 778,238 Active: 84,935 Recovered: 676,605 Death: 16,698

China 90,547 China Confirmed: 90,547 Active: 303 Recovered: 85,608 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 22/4: The vaccine registration process for the above 18 years remains the same. You have to register in the government portal CoWin.

RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA) said that “All those above the age of 18 can register on Cowin by April 24…the vaccination process and documents remain the same,.

Along with Indian vaccines Covaxin and Covishield, Russian vaccine Sputnik V will also be added as an option at some centres in this phase.

More vaccination centres and private facilities have been set up for faster vaccination.

Any case of Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) after vaccination will be monitored.