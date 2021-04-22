Vaccine registration process for above 18 remains the same , Registration starts on this date

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 144,483,422
    World
    Confirmed: 144,483,422
    Active: 18,447,986
    Recovered: 122,962,804
    Death: 3,072,632
  • USA 32,602,051
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,602,051
    Active: 6,841,287
    Recovered: 25,177,434
    Death: 583,330
  • India 15,930,965
    India
    Confirmed: 15,930,965
    Active: 2,291,413
    Recovered: 13,454,880
    Death: 184,672
  • Brazil 14,122,795
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,122,795
    Active: 1,094,976
    Recovered: 12,646,132
    Death: 381,687
  • Russia 4,727,125
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,727,125
    Active: 267,546
    Recovered: 4,352,873
    Death: 106,706
  • Turkey 4,446,591
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,446,591
    Active: 565,274
    Recovered: 3,844,342
    Death: 36,975
  • UK 4,395,703
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,395,703
    Active: 101,642
    Recovered: 4,166,734
    Death: 127,327
  • Italy 3,904,899
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,904,899
    Active: 475,635
    Recovered: 3,311,267
    Death: 117,997
  • Germany 3,208,672
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,208,672
    Active: 281,990
    Recovered: 2,845,300
    Death: 81,382
  • Pakistan 778,238
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 778,238
    Active: 84,935
    Recovered: 676,605
    Death: 16,698
  • China 90,547
    China
    Confirmed: 90,547
    Active: 303
    Recovered: 85,608
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 22/4: The vaccine registration process for the above 18 years remains the same. You have to register in the government portal CoWin.

RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA) said that “All those above the age of 18 can register on Cowin by April 24…the vaccination process and documents remain the same,.

Along with Indian vaccines Covaxin and Covishield, Russian vaccine Sputnik V will also be added as an option at some centres in this phase.

More vaccination centres and private facilities have been set up for faster vaccination.

Any case of Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) after vaccination will be monitored.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
