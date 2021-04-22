Vaccine registration process for above 18 remains the same , Registration starts on this date

-
World
144,483,422
WorldConfirmed: 144,483,422Active: 18,447,986Recovered: 122,962,804Death: 3,072,632
-
USA
32,602,051
USAConfirmed: 32,602,051Active: 6,841,287Recovered: 25,177,434Death: 583,330
-
India
15,930,965
IndiaConfirmed: 15,930,965Active: 2,291,413Recovered: 13,454,880Death: 184,672
-
Brazil
14,122,795
BrazilConfirmed: 14,122,795Active: 1,094,976Recovered: 12,646,132Death: 381,687
-
Russia
4,727,125
RussiaConfirmed: 4,727,125Active: 267,546Recovered: 4,352,873Death: 106,706
-
Turkey
4,446,591
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,446,591Active: 565,274Recovered: 3,844,342Death: 36,975
-
UK
4,395,703
UKConfirmed: 4,395,703Active: 101,642Recovered: 4,166,734Death: 127,327
-
Italy
3,904,899
ItalyConfirmed: 3,904,899Active: 475,635Recovered: 3,311,267Death: 117,997
-
Germany
3,208,672
GermanyConfirmed: 3,208,672Active: 281,990Recovered: 2,845,300Death: 81,382
-
Pakistan
778,238
PakistanConfirmed: 778,238Active: 84,935Recovered: 676,605Death: 16,698
-
China
90,547
ChinaConfirmed: 90,547Active: 303Recovered: 85,608Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 22/4: The vaccine registration process for the above 18 years remains the same. You have to register in the government portal CoWin.
RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA) said that “All those above the age of 18 can register on Cowin by April 24…the vaccination process and documents remain the same,.
Along with Indian vaccines Covaxin and Covishield, Russian vaccine Sputnik V will also be added as an option at some centres in this phase.
More vaccination centres and private facilities have been set up for faster vaccination.
Any case of Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) after vaccination will be monitored.