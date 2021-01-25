Varun-Natasha Get Married on Sunday. See latest Pictures Here!

-
World
99,777,375
WorldConfirmed: 99,777,375Active: 25,872,656Recovered: 71,765,676Death: 2,139,043
-
USA
25,702,125
USAConfirmed: 25,702,125Active: 9,862,996Recovered: 15,409,639Death: 429,490
-
India
10,668,674
IndiaConfirmed: 10,668,674Active: 185,082Recovered: 10,330,084Death: 153,508
-
Brazil
8,844,600
BrazilConfirmed: 8,844,600Active: 973,749Recovered: 7,653,770Death: 217,081
-
Russia
3,719,400
RussiaConfirmed: 3,719,400Active: 518,178Recovered: 3,131,760Death: 69,462
-
UK
3,647,463
UKConfirmed: 3,647,463Active: 1,918,124Recovered: 1,631,400Death: 97,939
-
Italy
2,466,813
ItalyConfirmed: 2,466,813Active: 499,278Recovered: 1,882,074Death: 85,461
-
Turkey
2,429,605
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,429,605Active: 96,811Recovered: 2,307,721Death: 25,073
-
Germany
2,147,740
GermanyConfirmed: 2,147,740Active: 271,463Recovered: 1,823,500Death: 52,777
-
Pakistan
534,041
PakistanConfirmed: 534,041Active: 33,820Recovered: 488,903Death: 11,318
-
China
89,115
ChinaConfirmed: 89,115Active: 1,849Recovered: 82,631Death: 4,635
Mumbai, 25/1: Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan and his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal got married on Sunday in a private ceremony at Alibaug. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kohli, Zoa Morani were present to witness the wedding.
The marriage took place in the presence of family members and close friends and relatives of the couple. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shared their wedding pictures on their social media handles.
Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan 😍❤#varundhawan #natashadalal #varunkishaadi #VarunWedsNatasha pic.twitter.com/625SIe3Egl
— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 24, 2021
Both Varun and Natasha wore silver color Indian Attires. Varun was spotted in a white Sherwani, whereas Natasha wore a silver lehenga.
Natasha wore a Manish Malhotra Creation and Varun wore the sherwani designed by Kunal Rawal.
The couple posed for the Paparazzi after the wedding.
Have a look at few pictures:
photo source- Varinder Chawla