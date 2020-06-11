Varun wears mask in new ” Coolie No 1″ poster

FeaturedBollywoodBreaking NewsEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 40

Fan loved the new poster of ” Coolie No 1″ . Varun Dhawan wears a mask in the new poster. Fans are super excited about the movie. Varun shared the poster on the social media Instagram account. He wrote  “Hum aagee hasane ye vada raha. ”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.