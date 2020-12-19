Vedant Patel named as Assistant Press Secretary of Joe Biden

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Washington D.C.,19/12: Indian American Vedant Patel is named as the assistant press secretary of newly elected US President Joe Biden. Vedant was born in India and raised in California. He is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside and the University of Florida. The announcement was made by the Biden-Harris transition team on Friday.

Patel served as the Nevada and Western Primary-States Communications Director during Biden’s primary campaign. He had also worked as Communications Director to Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Western Regional Press Secretary at the Democratic National Committee, and Communications Director to Congressman Mike Honda.

An elated Patel tweeted after the appointment and said,  “I took the leap with Joe Biden when he announced because I believed in his vision for what this country could be. “On Day one he and Kamala Harris are gonna get to work to make that vision a reality. So honored to be part of this team…”

 

 

