Vidhu Vinod Chopra drove me close to suicide: Chetan Bhagat

Acclaimed novelist Chetan Bhagat has accused producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra to drove him close to suicide during the release of famous “3 Idiots” movie which is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel 5point something.

Chetan Bhagat wrote, “Sushant’s last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don’t act oversmart. Don’t write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don’t try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We’ll be watching .

Chetan Bhagat responded to Chopra and alleged how her husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra “publicly bullied” him and drove him “close to suicide” by not appropriately crediting him for the story.