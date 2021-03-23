ଜିଆରଏସଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଚଢ଼ାଉ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ୨୩ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଜଣେ ଜିଆରଏସଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆୟବହିର୍ଭୁତ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଠୁଳ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଘଟଗାଁ ପାଟଣା ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ଜିଆରଏସ ସୌଭାଗ୍ୟଲକ୍ଷ୍ମୀ ମିଶ୍ର ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି । ସୌଭାଗ୍ୟଲକ୍ଷ୍ମୀଙ୍କ ଅଫିସ, ଘଟଗାଁରେ ଥିବା ହୋଟେଲ ସାବିତ୍ରୀ, ନିଜସ୍ୱ ବାସଭବନ ଓ ଜଣେ ସମ୍ପର୍କୀୟ ଭାଇଙ୍କ ଘର ଏପରି ୪ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଟିମ୍ ଏକସମୟରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
