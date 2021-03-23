ଜିଆରଏସଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଚଢ଼ାଉ

-
World
124,300,060
-
USA
30,576,962
-
Brazil
12,051,619
-
India
11,686,796
-
Russia
4,466,153
-
UK
4,301,925
-
Italy
3,400,877
-
Turkey
3,035,338
-
Germany
2,678,262
-
Pakistan
633,741
-
China
90,115
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ୨୩ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଜଣେ ଜିଆରଏସଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆୟବହିର୍ଭୁତ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଠୁଳ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଘଟଗାଁ ପାଟଣା ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ଜିଆରଏସ ସୌଭାଗ୍ୟଲକ୍ଷ୍ମୀ ମିଶ୍ର ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି । ସୌଭାଗ୍ୟଲକ୍ଷ୍ମୀଙ୍କ ଅଫିସ, ଘଟଗାଁରେ ଥିବା ହୋଟେଲ ସାବିତ୍ରୀ, ନିଜସ୍ୱ ବାସଭବନ ଓ ଜଣେ ସମ୍ପର୍କୀୟ ଭାଇଙ୍କ ଘର ଏପରି ୪ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଟିମ୍ ଏକସମୟରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।