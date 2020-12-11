Vigilance to investigate Pradeep Panigrahi’s case: Odisha Lokayukta

COVID-19 Updates World 70,833,684 World Confirmed: 70,833,684 Active: 19,984,242 Recovered: 49,258,434 Death: 1,591,008

USA 16,039,796 USA Confirmed: 16,039,796 Active: 6,409,239 Recovered: 9,330,865 Death: 299,692

India 9,796,992 India Confirmed: 9,796,992 Active: 363,936 Recovered: 9,290,834 Death: 142,222

Brazil 6,783,543 Brazil Confirmed: 6,783,543 Active: 671,965 Recovered: 5,931,777 Death: 179,801

Russia 2,597,711 Russia Confirmed: 2,597,711 Active: 491,978 Recovered: 2,059,840 Death: 45,893

UK 1,787,783 UK Confirmed: 1,787,783 Active: 1,724,701 Recovered: N/A Death: 63,082

Italy 1,787,147 Italy Confirmed: 1,787,147 Active: 696,527 Recovered: 1,027,994 Death: 62,626

Turkey 1,748,567 Turkey Confirmed: 1,748,567 Active: 578,483 Recovered: 1,154,333 Death: 15,751

Germany 1,270,432 Germany Confirmed: 1,270,432 Active: 327,099 Recovered: 922,100 Death: 21,233

Pakistan 432,327 Pakistan Confirmed: 432,327 Active: 44,582 Recovered: 379,092 Death: 8,653

China 86,688 China Confirmed: 86,688 Active: 292 Recovered: 81,762 Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar, 11/12: Odisha Lokayukta today ordered the state Vigilance to look into the alleged corruption charges against expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi.

Vigilance will submit a report of primary investigation after two months directed the Odisha Lokayukta.

On December 7, the CM had recommended the Lokayukta for a probe into the corruption charges against Panigrahi, who is currently lodged at Jharpada jail after his bail plea was rejected by Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court on December 3. It is notably the first case of corruption allegation that has been referred to Odisha Lokayukta by the state Government after its formation.