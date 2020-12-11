Vigilance to investigate Pradeep Panigrahi’s case: Odisha Lokayukta

-
World
70,833,684
WorldConfirmed: 70,833,684Active: 19,984,242Recovered: 49,258,434Death: 1,591,008
-
USA
16,039,796
USAConfirmed: 16,039,796Active: 6,409,239Recovered: 9,330,865Death: 299,692
-
India
9,796,992
IndiaConfirmed: 9,796,992Active: 363,936Recovered: 9,290,834Death: 142,222
-
Brazil
6,783,543
BrazilConfirmed: 6,783,543Active: 671,965Recovered: 5,931,777Death: 179,801
-
Russia
2,597,711
RussiaConfirmed: 2,597,711Active: 491,978Recovered: 2,059,840Death: 45,893
-
UK
1,787,783
UKConfirmed: 1,787,783Active: 1,724,701Recovered: N/ADeath: 63,082
-
Italy
1,787,147
ItalyConfirmed: 1,787,147Active: 696,527Recovered: 1,027,994Death: 62,626
-
Turkey
1,748,567
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,748,567Active: 578,483Recovered: 1,154,333Death: 15,751
-
Germany
1,270,432
GermanyConfirmed: 1,270,432Active: 327,099Recovered: 922,100Death: 21,233
-
Pakistan
432,327
PakistanConfirmed: 432,327Active: 44,582Recovered: 379,092Death: 8,653
-
China
86,688
ChinaConfirmed: 86,688Active: 292Recovered: 81,762Death: 4,634
Bhubaneswar, 11/12: Odisha Lokayukta today ordered the state Vigilance to look into the alleged corruption charges against expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi.
Vigilance will submit a report of primary investigation after two months directed the Odisha Lokayukta.
On December 7, the CM had recommended the Lokayukta for a probe into the corruption charges against Panigrahi, who is currently lodged at Jharpada jail after his bail plea was rejected by Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court on December 3. It is notably the first case of corruption allegation that has been referred to Odisha Lokayukta by the state Government after its formation.