Vigilance to investigate Pradeep Panigrahi’s case: Odisha Lokayukta

FeaturedCrimeOdisha
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
Bhubaneswar, 11/12: Odisha Lokayukta today ordered the state Vigilance to look into the alleged corruption charges against expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi.

Vigilance will submit a report of primary investigation after two months directed the Odisha Lokayukta.

On December 7, the CM had recommended the Lokayukta for a probe into the corruption charges against Panigrahi, who is currently lodged at Jharpada jail after his bail plea was rejected by Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court on December 3. It is notably the first case of corruption allegation that has been referred to Odisha Lokayukta by the state Government after its formation.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
