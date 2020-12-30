Viral: Mango delivery in Lamborghini , Watch the viral images

-
World
82,452,023
WorldConfirmed: 82,452,023Active: 22,188,966Recovered: 58,463,431Death: 1,799,626
-
USA
19,977,704
USAConfirmed: 19,977,704Active: 7,786,653Recovered: 11,844,472Death: 346,579
-
India
10,245,326
IndiaConfirmed: 10,245,326Active: 262,710Recovered: 9,834,141Death: 148,475
-
Brazil
7,564,117
BrazilConfirmed: 7,564,117Active: 723,863Recovered: 6,647,538Death: 192,716
-
Russia
3,131,550
RussiaConfirmed: 3,131,550Active: 549,706Recovered: 2,525,418Death: 56,426
-
UK
2,382,865
UKConfirmed: 2,382,865Active: 2,311,298Recovered: N/ADeath: 71,567
-
Turkey
2,178,580
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,178,580Active: 99,755Recovered: 2,058,437Death: 20,388
-
Italy
2,067,487
ItalyConfirmed: 2,067,487Active: 568,728Recovered: 1,425,730Death: 73,029
-
Germany
1,691,707
GermanyConfirmed: 1,691,707Active: 381,387Recovered: 1,277,900Death: 32,420
-
Pakistan
477,240
PakistanConfirmed: 477,240Active: 37,080Recovered: 430,113Death: 10,047
-
China
87,027
ChinaConfirmed: 87,027Active: 356Recovered: 82,037Death: 4,634
