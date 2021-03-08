Virat Kohli shares picture of his daughter Vamika. See the pictures here..

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 117,557,383Active: 21,892,100Recovered: 93,058,102Death: 2,607,181
USA
USAConfirmed: 29,698,316Active: 8,823,338Recovered: 20,337,124Death: 537,854
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,241,454Active: 190,654Recovered: 10,892,858Death: 157,942
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,019,344Active: 996,666Recovered: 9,757,178Death: 265,500
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,333,029Active: 321,310Recovered: 3,922,246Death: 89,473
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,218,520Active: 894,454Recovered: 3,199,565Death: 124,501
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,067,486Active: 472,862Recovered: 2,494,839Death: 99,785
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,780,417Active: 127,463Recovered: 2,623,924Death: 29,030
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,509,995Active: 126,552Recovered: 2,310,900Death: 72,543
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 592,100Active: 18,415Recovered: 560,458Death: 13,227
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,994Active: 183Recovered: 85,175Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 8/3: India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli has shared the picture of his daughter Vamika and wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He also penned a heartfelt message for the ladies of his house.
Virat wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMJZFGpF-E0/?utm_source=ig_embed