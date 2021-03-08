Virat Kohli shares picture of his daughter Vamika. See the pictures here..

COVID-19 Updates World 117,557,383 World Confirmed: 117,557,383 Active: 21,892,100 Recovered: 93,058,102 Death: 2,607,181

Mumbai, 8/3: India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli has shared the picture of his daughter Vamika and wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He also penned a heartfelt message for the ladies of his house.

Virat wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

