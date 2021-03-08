Virat Kohli shares picture of his daughter Vamika. See the pictures here..

EntertainmentFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 117,557,383
    World
    Confirmed: 117,557,383
    Active: 21,892,100
    Recovered: 93,058,102
    Death: 2,607,181
  • USA 29,698,316
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,698,316
    Active: 8,823,338
    Recovered: 20,337,124
    Death: 537,854
  • India 11,241,454
    India
    Confirmed: 11,241,454
    Active: 190,654
    Recovered: 10,892,858
    Death: 157,942
  • Brazil 11,019,344
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,019,344
    Active: 996,666
    Recovered: 9,757,178
    Death: 265,500
  • Russia 4,333,029
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,333,029
    Active: 321,310
    Recovered: 3,922,246
    Death: 89,473
  • UK 4,218,520
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,218,520
    Active: 894,454
    Recovered: 3,199,565
    Death: 124,501
  • Italy 3,067,486
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,067,486
    Active: 472,862
    Recovered: 2,494,839
    Death: 99,785
  • Turkey 2,780,417
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,780,417
    Active: 127,463
    Recovered: 2,623,924
    Death: 29,030
  • Germany 2,509,995
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,509,995
    Active: 126,552
    Recovered: 2,310,900
    Death: 72,543
  • Pakistan 592,100
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 592,100
    Active: 18,415
    Recovered: 560,458
    Death: 13,227
  • China 89,994
    China
    Confirmed: 89,994
    Active: 183
    Recovered: 85,175
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 8/3: India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli has shared the picture of his daughter Vamika and wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He also penned a heartfelt message for the ladies of his house.

Virat wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMJZFGpF-E0/?utm_source=ig_embed

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.