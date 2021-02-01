Viruska Reveal the Name of their Daughter. Find out details here!

Mumbai, 1/2: Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Actress Anushka Sharma has named their daughter Vamika. Anushka Sharma shared the news on her Instagram account. Vamika means goddess Durga. Vamika starts with Virat’s letter ‘V’ and ends with Anushka’s ‘ka’.

Anushka in her post wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy.”

Vamika was born on January 11, 2021.

Virat Kohli will lead India in four test match series against England. Virat took a paternity leave after the 1st test against Australia. Anushka Sharma is working on the biopic of Woman Cricketer Jhulan Goswami.