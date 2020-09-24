Wait is Over.iPhone 12 may be launched in this date

Everyone is waiting for the Apple iPhone 12. Whether you can buy it or not, but everyone wants to buy this phone. Nowadays, many reports are coming out about the launch date of the new iPhone 12 series. It is being said in the latest report that the new Apple iPhone 12 smartphone will be launched on October 13. According to MacRumors, pre-orders will start as soon as the launch event ends and new smartphones will be available from 16 October. However, according to some sources, the phones will start receiving orders from 23 October.

This may be the price

According to the reports, the price of the iPhone 12 may be higher than the iPhone 11 that came last year. According to the report, it is not possible to keep the price of the iPhone 12 supporting 5G as much as last year. The price of the iPhone 12 can be between $ 699 to $ 749.