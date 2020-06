Veteran West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy alleges racism within the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. He lost his cool after he learnt the meaning of “Kalu” . He accused that, he was called “Kalu” many times during his stint with the IPL franchise.

However, his teammates like Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel have denied any claim of racism within the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp.