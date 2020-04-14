What is the Aarogya Setu app?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of India to use the Aarogya Setu application to fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Aarogya is aimed at primarily tracking the community transmission and tracing the contact and travel history of individuals that are quarantined, infected or suspected of being susceptible to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

This app is designed to keep us informed if we crossed paths with a COVID-19 tested patient.

This application uses Bluetooth and location-based service to present a social graph tracking system

This application is available in 11 languages. This application is available in the google play store and ios store.