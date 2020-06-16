WhatsApp starts digital payment

Owned by Facebook, the popular chatting application WhatsApp started its digital payment option in Brazil. The news was announced in the social media by Mark Zuckerberg in his social media handle Facebook.

In this feature , users can send and receive money just like any other UPI application like paytm, phone pe etc.

Whatsaap said in a statement, ” We’re excited to announce that starting today we’re bringing digital payments to WhatsApp users in Brazil. People will be able to send money securely or make a purchase from a local business without leaving their chat.”