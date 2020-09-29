Why Ishan Kishan didn’t bat in the superover ? Know the reason

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma explained why Ishan Kishan didn’t bat in the Super over after a dramatic defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rohit Sharma said “He (Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him but he was not feeling fresh. Hardik is somebody we trust to hit long balls, it is not coming off but we are confident he can pull things off for us,”

It is worth mentioning that Ishan Kishan was in terrific form in the match scoring 99 runs with 9 huge sixes.