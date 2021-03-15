Will Jasprit Bumrah Marry Sanjana Ganesan Today?

-
New Delhi, 15/3: According to reports Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to tie the knot with Presenter Sanjana Ganesan today in Goa. They will get married in a private ceremony attended by the families of the couple.
According to sources, the pre-wedding rituals were completed in Goa on Sunday. The wedding will take place with only a few family members in attendance. They have also restricted the use of mobile phones at the venue.
Bumrah’s marriage will be a very private affair and not more than 20 guests will be attending due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation according to a news portal.
Bumrah opted out of the ongoing England series for the wedding.