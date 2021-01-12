“Will Return with a Bang” says Ravindra Jadeja after Surgery

FeaturedCricketSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 91,339,544
    World
    Confirmed: 91,339,544
    Active: 24,036,648
    Recovered: 65,349,477
    Death: 1,953,419
  • USA 23,143,197
    USA
    Confirmed: 23,143,197
    Active: 9,077,487
    Recovered: 13,680,461
    Death: 385,249
  • India 10,479,913
    India
    Confirmed: 10,479,913
    Active: 217,255
    Recovered: 10,111,294
    Death: 151,364
  • Brazil 8,133,833
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,133,833
    Active: 722,733
    Recovered: 7,207,483
    Death: 203,617
  • Russia 3,425,269
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,425,269
    Active: 562,321
    Recovered: 2,800,675
    Death: 62,273
  • UK 3,118,518
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,118,518
    Active: 1,629,591
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 81,960
  • Turkey 2,336,476
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,336,476
    Active: 105,044
    Recovered: 2,208,451
    Death: 22,981
  • Italy 2,289,021
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,289,021
    Active: 575,979
    Recovered: 1,633,839
    Death: 79,203
  • Germany 1,941,119
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,941,119
    Active: 329,022
    Recovered: 1,570,000
    Death: 42,097
  • Pakistan 506,701
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 506,701
    Active: 34,007
    Recovered: 461,977
    Death: 10,717
  • China 87,591
    China
    Confirmed: 87,591
    Active: 697
    Recovered: 82,260
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 12/1: Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled out of the Australian Test Series due to a broken thumb has undergone a surgery on Wednesday. He shared the news with a picture on Twitter. “Out of action for a while.surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang!”: Ravindra Jadeja wrote on his Twitter.

According to BCCI, Jadeja will undergo rehab in Bengaluru.

“Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb,” BCCI said in a statement

“The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury. Jadeja will not be available for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be held in Brisbane from January 15-19 at the Gabba,” it added.

Jadeja showed great character during the Indian Innings where he was padded up and ready to bat despite the dislocated thumb.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.