“Will Return with a Bang” says Ravindra Jadeja after Surgery

COVID-19 Updates World 91,339,544 World Confirmed: 91,339,544 Active: 24,036,648 Recovered: 65,349,477 Death: 1,953,419

USA 23,143,197 USA Confirmed: 23,143,197 Active: 9,077,487 Recovered: 13,680,461 Death: 385,249

India 10,479,913 India Confirmed: 10,479,913 Active: 217,255 Recovered: 10,111,294 Death: 151,364

Brazil 8,133,833 Brazil Confirmed: 8,133,833 Active: 722,733 Recovered: 7,207,483 Death: 203,617

Russia 3,425,269 Russia Confirmed: 3,425,269 Active: 562,321 Recovered: 2,800,675 Death: 62,273

UK 3,118,518 UK Confirmed: 3,118,518 Active: 1,629,591 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 81,960

Turkey 2,336,476 Turkey Confirmed: 2,336,476 Active: 105,044 Recovered: 2,208,451 Death: 22,981

Italy 2,289,021 Italy Confirmed: 2,289,021 Active: 575,979 Recovered: 1,633,839 Death: 79,203

Germany 1,941,119 Germany Confirmed: 1,941,119 Active: 329,022 Recovered: 1,570,000 Death: 42,097

Pakistan 506,701 Pakistan Confirmed: 506,701 Active: 34,007 Recovered: 461,977 Death: 10,717

China 87,591 China Confirmed: 87,591 Active: 697 Recovered: 82,260 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 12/1: Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled out of the Australian Test Series due to a broken thumb has undergone a surgery on Wednesday. He shared the news with a picture on Twitter. “Out of action for a while.surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang!”: Ravindra Jadeja wrote on his Twitter.

Out of action for a https://t.co/ouz0ilet9j completed. But will soon return with a bang!💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Uh3zQk7Srn — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2021

According to BCCI, Jadeja will undergo rehab in Bengaluru.

“Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb,” BCCI said in a statement

“The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury. Jadeja will not be available for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be held in Brisbane from January 15-19 at the Gabba,” it added.

Jadeja showed great character during the Indian Innings where he was padded up and ready to bat despite the dislocated thumb.