Williamson Dethrones Kohli and Smith to become World no.1

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 31/12: New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson has dethroned Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to become world no.1 in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

Steve Smith’s terrible run with bat against India has largely contributed to his downfall in the test rankings. On the other hand Virat Kohli hasn’t scored a century this calender year and missing the rest of the Australia Series hasn’t helped yet. Williamson’s 23rd test century against Pakistan has helped his team to win by 101 runs.

In the bowler’s ranking, Pat Cummins retained his no.1 ranking. Indian Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to the seventh spot while teammate Jasprit Bumrah is in nineth spot. The only other batsman in the top 10 of batting ranking is Cheteswar Pujara who is at tenth position.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
