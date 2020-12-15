କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ବନ୍ଦ ହେବ ଶୀତ ଅଧିବେଶନ

-
World
73,193,427
WorldConfirmed: 73,193,427Active: 20,238,522Recovered: 51,326,926Death: 1,627,979
-
USA
16,942,980
USAConfirmed: 16,942,980Active: 6,762,974Recovered: 9,871,915Death: 308,091
-
India
9,906,507
IndiaConfirmed: 9,906,507Active: 340,125Recovered: 9,422,636Death: 143,746
-
Brazil
6,929,409
BrazilConfirmed: 6,929,409Active: 731,379Recovered: 6,016,085Death: 181,945
-
Russia
2,681,256
RussiaConfirmed: 2,681,256Active: 509,068Recovered: 2,124,797Death: 47,391
-
UK
1,869,666
UKConfirmed: 1,869,666Active: 1,805,264Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,402
-
Turkey
1,866,345
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,866,345Active: 217,755Recovered: 1,631,944Death: 16,646
-
Italy
1,855,737
ItalyConfirmed: 1,855,737Active: 675,109Recovered: 1,115,617Death: 65,011
-
Germany
1,357,141
GermanyConfirmed: 1,357,141Active: 350,054Recovered: 984,200Death: 22,887
-
Pakistan
443,246
PakistanConfirmed: 443,246Active: 48,008Recovered: 386,333Death: 8,905
-
China
86,758
ChinaConfirmed: 86,758Active: 312Recovered: 81,812Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୫ା୧୨: କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ଦେଶର ସ୍କୁଲ, କଲେଜଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ମନ୍ଦିର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସବୁକିଛି ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଛି । । ତେବେ କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ଚଳିତ ଥର ସଂସଦର ଶୀତ ଅଧିବେଶନ ହେବ ନାହିଁ । କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଥିବା ପ୍ରକାଶ ।
ଏନେଇ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତା ଅଧୀର ରଞ୍ଜନ ଚୌଧୁରୀଙ୍କୁ ସଂସଦୀୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଚିଠିରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଖବର ଜାତୀୟ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ହେଉଛି ।