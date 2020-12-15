କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ବନ୍ଦ ହେବ ଶୀତ ଅଧିବେଶନ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 73,193,427
    World
    Confirmed: 73,193,427
    Active: 20,238,522
    Recovered: 51,326,926
    Death: 1,627,979
  • USA 16,942,980
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,942,980
    Active: 6,762,974
    Recovered: 9,871,915
    Death: 308,091
  • India 9,906,507
    India
    Confirmed: 9,906,507
    Active: 340,125
    Recovered: 9,422,636
    Death: 143,746
  • Brazil 6,929,409
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,929,409
    Active: 731,379
    Recovered: 6,016,085
    Death: 181,945
  • Russia 2,681,256
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,681,256
    Active: 509,068
    Recovered: 2,124,797
    Death: 47,391
  • UK 1,869,666
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,869,666
    Active: 1,805,264
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,402
  • Turkey 1,866,345
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,866,345
    Active: 217,755
    Recovered: 1,631,944
    Death: 16,646
  • Italy 1,855,737
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,855,737
    Active: 675,109
    Recovered: 1,115,617
    Death: 65,011
  • Germany 1,357,141
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,357,141
    Active: 350,054
    Recovered: 984,200
    Death: 22,887
  • Pakistan 443,246
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 443,246
    Active: 48,008
    Recovered: 386,333
    Death: 8,905
  • China 86,758
    China
    Confirmed: 86,758
    Active: 312
    Recovered: 81,812
    Death: 4,634

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୫ା୧୨: କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ଦେଶର ସ୍କୁଲ, କଲେଜଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ମନ୍ଦିର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସବୁକିଛି ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଛି । । ତେବେ କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ଚଳିତ ଥର ସଂସଦର ଶୀତ ଅଧିବେଶନ ହେବ ନାହିଁ । କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଥିବା ପ୍ରକାଶ ।

ଏନେଇ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତା ଅଧୀର ରଞ୍ଜନ ଚୌଧୁରୀଙ୍କୁ ସଂସଦୀୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଚିଠିରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଖବର ଜାତୀୟ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ହେଉଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.