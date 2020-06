Women have higher mortality rate than men because of Coronavirus in India: Study

In general men have more likely to die as compared to women due to COVID-19.

But according to a study, Indian women are more vulnerable to Coronavirus death than men.

According to research, the CFR (Case Fatality Rate) is 2.9 among male and 3.3 percent in female. Though men’s have higher infection rate , women have the higher mortality rate in India.