WTC Final will be held at Southampton: Saurav Ganguly

New Delhi, 8/3: The final of the World Test Championship is shifted to Southampton from the Lords, according to the BCCI President Saurav Ganguly. The WTC final will be held on June 18.

While there have been speculations about the change in venue, the ICC is yet to confirm the move to Southampton but the BCCI President is certain about the new venue for the mega event.

“I’m looking forward to attending the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton,” said Ganguly on India Today.

“Yeah, it is in Southampton. It was decided a long time ago. Due to COVID and they [in Southampton] have the hotel absolutely close. When England resumed play after COVID, they had a lot of matches in Southampton due to the same reason.”