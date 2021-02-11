You can get PAN card in 10 minutes , Know the details

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 107,986,796
    World
    Confirmed: 107,986,796
    Active: 25,444,000
    Recovered: 80,174,544
    Death: 2,368,252
  • USA 27,904,455
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,904,455
    Active: 9,591,359
    Recovered: 17,829,653
    Death: 483,443
  • India 10,873,254
    India
    Confirmed: 10,873,254
    Active: 144,190
    Recovered: 10,573,642
    Death: 155,422
  • Brazil 9,662,305
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,662,305
    Active: 831,230
    Recovered: 8,596,130
    Death: 234,945
  • Russia 4,027,748
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,027,748
    Active: 410,639
    Recovered: 3,538,422
    Death: 78,687
  • UK 3,985,161
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,985,161
    Active: 1,851,466
    Recovered: 2,018,844
    Death: 114,851
  • Italy 2,668,266
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,668,266
    Active: 410,111
    Recovered: 2,165,817
    Death: 92,338
  • Turkey 2,556,837
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,556,837
    Active: 84,459
    Recovered: 2,445,285
    Death: 27,093
  • Germany 2,315,679
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,315,679
    Active: 163,876
    Recovered: 2,087,600
    Death: 64,203
  • Pakistan 559,093
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 559,093
    Active: 30,225
    Recovered: 516,683
    Death: 12,185
  • China 89,736
    China
    Confirmed: 89,736
    Active: 879
    Recovered: 84,221
    Death: 4,636

Permanent Account Number (PAN)  card is an important document. Without it, there are many works that stop. Then whether it is to file an income tax return or deposit more than Rs 50,000 in the bank. That is why nowadays it is necessary for everyone to have a PAN card. But due to the coronavirus epidemic, people are not able to go out of home and get a PAN card made. If you do not have a PAN card and you want to get a new PAN card, then we tell you how you can get a PAN card sitting at home.

It is quite easy to apply for PAN online. Through this, your PAN card is available in minutes. This card is also called e-PAN. Which you can download immediately after applying.

Know the process

Visit https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home on the website of the Income Tax  Department.
>> Click on the Instant PAN through the Aadhaar New link there.
>> Then two options will open – first Get New PAN
>> Second – Check Status / Download PAN
>> Now Aadhaar number will have to be given, after this, OTP will come on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.
>> OTP will verify Aadhaar’s information.
>> After this, E PAN will be issued immediately and customers will be able to download their e-PAN.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.