Youngest Coronavirus patient (45 days) died in India

New Delhi, 19/4: The country’s youngest Coronavirus patient succumbed to death in ICU on Sunday at Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, considered the largest children’s hospital in Asia. According to the information, 8 staff of this hospital have also been found to be COVID-19 positive. Doctors and nurses are among the infected at Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, affiliated with Lady Harding Medical College. Many innocent children, including a 10-month-old child, is said to be corona positive. At the same time, the child’s father is also said to be Corona positive. The process of sanitizing the children’s wards in the hospital has already started.