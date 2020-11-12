Younis Khan to continue as Pakistan’s batting coach

Karachi, 12/11: Former Pakistan captain and one of the greats that the Pakistan Cricket team had given to the world, Younis Khan will continue as the batting coach of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket team until 2022. Khan was appointed as the batting coach for their series against England, and will now remain their coach until the ICC Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in 2022, Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed. He will accompany the team for their T20I series against New Zealand on November 23. Khan stated that he was very happy to be given the responsibility to coach the national team and he was delighted to get the opportunity earlier this summer against England. The PCB also appointed former Test spinner Arshad Khan as the bowling coach of the Pakistan National Women’s Team for one year.