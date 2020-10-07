Zaheer Khan turns 42

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Legendary Indian pacer Zaheer Khan celebrated his 42 nd birthday today. India captain Virat Kohli and pacer Khaleel Ahmed. His friend Yuvraj Singh also wished him a happy birthday. Zaheer Khan is the only Indian pacer after the legendary Kapil Dev to take more than 300 wickets in Tests. The former left-arm pacer is also India’s highest wicket-taker in 2003, 2007, and 2011 World Cup (18, 5, 21).

