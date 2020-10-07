Zaheer Khan turns 42

Legendary Indian pacer Zaheer Khan celebrated his 42 nd birthday today. India captain Virat Kohli and pacer Khaleel Ahmed. His friend Yuvraj Singh also wished him a happy birthday. Zaheer Khan is the only Indian pacer after the legendary Kapil Dev to take more than 300 wickets in Tests. The former left-arm pacer is also India’s highest wicket-taker in 2003, 2007, and 2011 World Cup (18, 5, 21).

Many happy returns of the day fella @ImZaheer. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day. ☺️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 7, 2020