Zoom, Video Conferencing app not safe: MHA

New Delhi, 16/4: Ministry of Home Affairs released an advisory about the much-used video-conferencing application Zoom, stating that, this application is not safe. And your data may be vulnerable to cyber-attacks if you use this application. The advisory comes after the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) cautioned about cyber vulnerability in using the app. This application’s popularity soars high during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

MHA issues Advisory on Secure use of ZOOM Meeting Platform.

Platform not for use by Government officers/officials for official purposes.

Guidelines to safeguard private individuals who would like to use the platform for private purposes.

