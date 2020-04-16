Zoom, Video Conferencing app not safe: MHA

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 16/4: Ministry of Home Affairs released an advisory about the much-used video-conferencing application Zoom, stating that, this application is not safe. And your data may be vulnerable to cyber-attacks if you use this application. The advisory comes after the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) cautioned about cyber vulnerability in using the app. This application’s popularity soars high during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

