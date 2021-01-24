ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଦିଆଗଲାଣି ଦେଢ ଲକ୍ଷ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କରୋନା ଟିକା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୪ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) :ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଦିଆଗଲାଣି ଦେଢ ଲକ୍ଷ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କରୋନା ଟିକା ।ଦେଶରେ ଟିକାକରଣରେ ଓଡିଶା ସବୁଠାରେ ଆଗରେ ରହିଛି ।ଟିକାକରଣ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାକୁ ସରକାର ଜୋରଦାର କରୁଛନ୍ତି।
ସଠିକ ସମୟରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଆବଶ୍ୟକୀୟ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ନିଆଯାଉଛି। ଏନଇ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ।

