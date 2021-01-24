-
World
99,451,688
WorldConfirmed: 99,451,688Active: 25,804,678Recovered: 71,514,229Death: 2,132,781
-
USA
25,578,968
USAConfirmed: 25,578,968Active: 9,819,291Recovered: 15,331,987Death: 427,690
-
India
10,661,138
IndiaConfirmed: 10,661,138Active: 185,710Recovered: 10,321,966Death: 153,462
-
Brazil
8,816,254
BrazilConfirmed: 8,816,254Active: 971,341Recovered: 7,628,438Death: 216,475
-
Russia
3,719,400
RussiaConfirmed: 3,719,400Active: 518,178Recovered: 3,131,760Death: 69,462
-
UK
3,617,459
UKConfirmed: 3,617,459Active: 1,903,823Recovered: 1,616,307Death: 97,329
-
Italy
2,455,185
ItalyConfirmed: 2,455,185Active: 498,834Recovered: 1,871,189Death: 85,162
-
Turkey
2,424,328
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,424,328Active: 97,534Recovered: 2,301,861Death: 24,933
-
Germany
2,139,174
GermanyConfirmed: 2,139,174Active: 279,106Recovered: 1,807,500Death: 52,568
-
Pakistan
532,412
PakistanConfirmed: 532,412Active: 34,628Recovered: 486,489Death: 11,295
-
China
88,991
ChinaConfirmed: 88,991Active: 1,800Recovered: 82,556Death: 4,635
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୪ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) :ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଦିଆଗଲାଣି ଦେଢ ଲକ୍ଷ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ କରୋନା ଟିକା ।ଦେଶରେ ଟିକାକରଣରେ ଓଡିଶା ସବୁଠାରେ ଆଗରେ ରହିଛି ।ଟିକାକରଣ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାକୁ ସରକାର ଜୋରଦାର କରୁଛନ୍ତି।
ସଠିକ ସମୟରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଆବଶ୍ୟକୀୟ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ନିଆଯାଉଛି। ଏନଇ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ।
#Odisha has emerged as a leading State in #COVID19Vaccination drive with 1.5 lakh total vaccinated beneficiaries & 3452.81 vaccinations per million populace. With all necessary arrangements made in time, the Government has managed the vaccination process efficiently so far. pic.twitter.com/iLGj0d3on2
— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 24, 2021