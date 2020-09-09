10 people in Chennai re-infected with Coronavirus after being cured

Chennai, 9/9: A few days or weeks after their recovery was announced, at least 10 people from Chennai have returned to four medical college hospitals in the city of Chennai due to positive re-identification of COVID-19. But doctors say he has no evidence that it was a re-infection. No such number of patients treated at a private hospital has been registered.

The state’s largest genome study is needed to understand why some people have mild or severe viral symptoms again a few days after being declared negative, according to infectious disease experts and anthropologists. Over the past two weeks, scientists in the United States and Hong Kong have conducted a series of advanced experiments to prove that the viruses involved in each patient’s infection are different.