10 steps to improve your mental health

Mental health is as precious as your physical health. We should not ignore our mental health issues. Here are the steps to improve your mental health..
1- Always tell yourself something positive.
2-Excercise regularly and on a daily basis.
3-Always focus on one thing at a moment.
4- Practice gratitude. Write down something you are grateful for.
5- Food..Eat your favorite meal.
6-Open up to someone you love.
7- Do something for someone else.
8- Take a break from your daily routine
9- Always sleep on time.
10-Take a warm shower.