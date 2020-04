10 things to do in lockdown

1- Take care of your health. Learn to meditate.

2- Learn to cook. Try new dishes.

3-Get creative. Pursue your hobby.

4-Read books, magazines, and journals.

5- Refurbish your old furniture.

6-Get in touch with family and friends.

7-Sleep as much as you can.

8-Try to help any needy person.

9-Excercise more than once in a day.

10-Get closer to you ownself.