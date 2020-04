10 ways to be happy always..

1- Excercise: 7 minutes of exercise is enough in a day.

2- Sleep more: You will be less sensitive to negative emotions.

3-Spend more time with family and friends.

4-Help the needy people.

5- Get outside more.

6-Smile: Smile costs nothing, creates much. It reduces pain.

7-Plan a trip, even if you don’t take it.

8-Meditate: It relaxes your mind

9-Rent a house near to your work.

10-Practice gratitude.