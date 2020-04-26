10 ways to be successful

1-Follow your dreams with all your heart.

2-Make a positive difference and do some good.

3-Believe in your ideas and be the best.

4-Have fun and look after your team

5- Don’t give up.

6-Make lots of lists and keep setting yourself new challenges.

7-Spend time with your family and learn to delegate.

8- Try turning off the TV and get out there and do things.

9- When people say bad things about you, just prove them wrong

10-Do what you love and have a sofa in the kitchen