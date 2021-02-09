ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୧୦୫ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୦୫ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୬୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 8th Feb, 2021

New Positive Cases: 105

In quarantine: 63

Local contacts: 42

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 3

