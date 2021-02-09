ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୧୦୫ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍

-
World
107,059,323
-
USA
27,700,629
-
India
10,847,790
-
Brazil
9,550,301
-
Russia
3,998,216
-
UK
3,959,784
-
Italy
2,644,707
-
Turkey
2,539,559
-
Germany
2,296,326
-
Pakistan
556,519
-
China
89,720
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୦୫ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୬୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 8th Feb, 2021
New Positive Cases: 105
In quarantine: 63
Local contacts: 42
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 3
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 9, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୭୯୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୩୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୮୦୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
21. Sonepur: 1
22. Sundargarh: 14
23. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 83
Cumulative tested: 7905339
Positive: 335797
Recovered: 333031
Active cases: 803
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 9, 2021