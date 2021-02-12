11 Dead and 36 Injured in Tamil Nadu Fire Cracker Factory blast

-
World
108,391,516
WorldConfirmed: 108,391,516Active: 25,425,121Recovered: 80,585,531Death: 2,380,864
-
USA
28,003,772
USAConfirmed: 28,003,772Active: 9,584,731Recovered: 17,932,112Death: 486,929
-
India
10,880,603
IndiaConfirmed: 10,880,603Active: 135,889Recovered: 10,589,230Death: 155,484
-
Brazil
9,716,298
BrazilConfirmed: 9,716,298Active: 836,208Recovered: 8,643,693Death: 236,397
-
Russia
4,042,837
RussiaConfirmed: 4,042,837Active: 404,501Recovered: 3,559,142Death: 79,194
-
UK
3,998,655
UKConfirmed: 3,998,655Active: 1,826,865Recovered: 2,056,261Death: 115,529
-
Italy
2,683,403
ItalyConfirmed: 2,683,403Active: 405,019Recovered: 2,185,655Death: 92,729
-
Turkey
2,564,427
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,564,427Active: 84,144Recovered: 2,453,096Death: 27,187
-
Germany
2,321,215
GermanyConfirmed: 2,321,215Active: 155,702Recovered: 2,101,000Death: 64,513
-
Pakistan
560,363
PakistanConfirmed: 560,363Active: 29,981Recovered: 518,164Death: 12,218
-
China
89,748
ChinaConfirmed: 89,748Active: 820Recovered: 84,292Death: 4,636
Chennai, 12/2: 11 people were killed and 36 were left injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar, around 500 kilometers from Chennai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the incident. In a tweet, he said, “Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected.”
Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 12, 2021
According to the police, The explosion took place at around 1.30 pm today, when some chemicals were being mixed to produce firecrackers.
Chief Minister E Palaniswami has announced a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh for the families of those who died in the blast and ₹ 1 lakh for the severely injured. The Centre has announced ₹ 2 lakh for the families of the victims and ₹ 50,000 for those injured.