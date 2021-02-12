11 Dead and 36 Injured in Tamil Nadu Fire Cracker Factory blast

COVID-19 Updates World 108,391,516 World Confirmed: 108,391,516 Active: 25,425,121 Recovered: 80,585,531 Death: 2,380,864

Chennai, 12/2: 11 people were killed and 36 were left injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar, around 500 kilometers from Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the incident. In a tweet, he said, “Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected.”

Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 12, 2021

According to the police, The explosion took place at around 1.30 pm today, when some chemicals were being mixed to produce firecrackers.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami has announced a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh for the families of those who died in the blast and ₹ 1 lakh for the severely injured. The Centre has announced ₹ 2 lakh for the families of the victims and ₹ 50,000 for those injured.