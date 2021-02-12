11 Dead and 36 Injured in Tamil Nadu Fire Cracker Factory blast

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 12/2: 11 people were killed and 36 were left injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar, around 500 kilometers from Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the incident. In a tweet, he said, “Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected.”

According to the police, The explosion took place at around 1.30 pm today, when some chemicals were being mixed to produce firecrackers.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami has announced a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh for the families of those who died in the blast and ₹ 1 lakh for the severely injured. The Centre has announced ₹ 2 lakh for the families of the victims and ₹ 50,000 for those injured.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
