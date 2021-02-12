Twitter Blocks 97% Accounts and Posts flagged by Government

-
World
108,391,516
WorldConfirmed: 108,391,516Active: 25,425,121Recovered: 80,585,531Death: 2,380,864
-
USA
28,003,772
USAConfirmed: 28,003,772Active: 9,584,731Recovered: 17,932,112Death: 486,929
-
India
10,880,603
IndiaConfirmed: 10,880,603Active: 135,889Recovered: 10,589,230Death: 155,484
-
Brazil
9,716,298
BrazilConfirmed: 9,716,298Active: 836,208Recovered: 8,643,693Death: 236,397
-
Russia
4,042,837
RussiaConfirmed: 4,042,837Active: 404,501Recovered: 3,559,142Death: 79,194
-
UK
3,998,655
UKConfirmed: 3,998,655Active: 1,826,865Recovered: 2,056,261Death: 115,529
-
Italy
2,683,403
ItalyConfirmed: 2,683,403Active: 405,019Recovered: 2,185,655Death: 92,729
-
Turkey
2,564,427
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,564,427Active: 84,144Recovered: 2,453,096Death: 27,187
-
Germany
2,321,215
GermanyConfirmed: 2,321,215Active: 155,702Recovered: 2,101,000Death: 64,513
-
Pakistan
560,363
PakistanConfirmed: 560,363Active: 29,981Recovered: 518,164Death: 12,218
-
China
89,748
ChinaConfirmed: 89,748Active: 820Recovered: 84,292Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 12/2: Twitter has blocked 97% accounts and posts that were flagged by the government for spreading misinformation around the farmer’s protest.
This followed a meeting between Twitter representatives and the Information Technology Secretary on Wednesday evening where Twitter was issued a stern warning to comply with local laws or be prepared for action according to a report of PTI.
Twitter on Wednesday had said, “In keeping with our principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression, we have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians”.