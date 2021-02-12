Twitter Blocks 97% Accounts and Posts flagged by Government

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 12/2: Twitter has blocked 97% accounts and posts that were flagged by the government for spreading misinformation around the farmer’s protest.

This followed a meeting between Twitter representatives and the Information Technology Secretary on Wednesday evening where Twitter was issued a stern warning to comply with local laws or be prepared for action according to a report of PTI.

Twitter on Wednesday had said, “In keeping with our principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression, we have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians”.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
