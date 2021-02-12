ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଖାତାକୁ ଗଲା କାଳିଆ ଟଙ୍କା

-
World
108,391,516
WorldConfirmed: 108,391,516Active: 25,425,121Recovered: 80,585,531Death: 2,380,864
-
USA
28,003,772
USAConfirmed: 28,003,772Active: 9,584,731Recovered: 17,932,112Death: 486,929
-
India
10,880,603
IndiaConfirmed: 10,880,603Active: 135,889Recovered: 10,589,230Death: 155,484
-
Brazil
9,716,298
BrazilConfirmed: 9,716,298Active: 836,208Recovered: 8,643,693Death: 236,397
-
Russia
4,042,837
RussiaConfirmed: 4,042,837Active: 404,501Recovered: 3,559,142Death: 79,194
-
UK
3,998,655
UKConfirmed: 3,998,655Active: 1,826,865Recovered: 2,056,261Death: 115,529
-
Italy
2,683,403
ItalyConfirmed: 2,683,403Active: 405,019Recovered: 2,185,655Death: 92,729
-
Turkey
2,564,427
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,564,427Active: 84,144Recovered: 2,453,096Death: 27,187
-
Germany
2,321,215
GermanyConfirmed: 2,321,215Active: 155,702Recovered: 2,101,000Death: 64,513
-
Pakistan
560,363
PakistanConfirmed: 560,363Active: 29,981Recovered: 518,164Death: 12,218
-
China
89,748
ChinaConfirmed: 89,748Active: 820Recovered: 84,292Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୨ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଚାଷୀ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ୨୦୨୦-୨୧ର କାଳିଆ ସହାୟତା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।ଡିବିଟି ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ କାଳିଆ ସହାୟତା ପ୍ରଦାନ କଲେ ଓଡିଶା ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ଏହାଦ୍ୱାରା ରାଜ୍ୟର ୫୩.୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଚାଷୀ ପରିବାର ଉପକୃତ ହେବେ ।୫୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୩୭ ଲକ୍ଷ କ୍ଷୁଦ୍ର, ନାମମାତ୍ର ଚାଷୀ ଉପକୃତ ହେବେ । ୩୭ ଲକ୍ଷ କ୍ଷୁଦ୍ର, ନାମମାତ୍ର ଚାଷୀଙ୍କୁ ଗଲା ୨ ହଜାର ଲେଖାଏଁ ଟଙ୍କା । ୯ ଲକ୍ଷ ଭୂମିହୀନ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିଲା ୨ଟି କିସ୍ତିର ୫ ହଜାର ଲେଖାଏଁ ମିଳିବ । ଆଉ ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ଭୂମିହୀନ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିଲା ଅଢ଼େଇ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏଁ ।କାଳିଆ ଯୋଜନା ପାଇଁ ୧୨୭୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ପ୍ରଦାନ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ।