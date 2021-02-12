Emraan Hashmi roped in to play villain in ‘Tiger 3’

-
World
108,391,516
WorldConfirmed: 108,391,516Active: 25,425,121Recovered: 80,585,531Death: 2,380,864
-
USA
28,003,772
USAConfirmed: 28,003,772Active: 9,584,731Recovered: 17,932,112Death: 486,929
-
India
10,880,603
IndiaConfirmed: 10,880,603Active: 135,889Recovered: 10,589,230Death: 155,484
-
Brazil
9,716,298
BrazilConfirmed: 9,716,298Active: 836,208Recovered: 8,643,693Death: 236,397
-
Russia
4,042,837
RussiaConfirmed: 4,042,837Active: 404,501Recovered: 3,559,142Death: 79,194
-
UK
3,998,655
UKConfirmed: 3,998,655Active: 1,826,865Recovered: 2,056,261Death: 115,529
-
Italy
2,683,403
ItalyConfirmed: 2,683,403Active: 405,019Recovered: 2,185,655Death: 92,729
-
Turkey
2,564,427
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,564,427Active: 84,144Recovered: 2,453,096Death: 27,187
-
Germany
2,321,215
GermanyConfirmed: 2,321,215Active: 155,702Recovered: 2,101,000Death: 64,513
-
Pakistan
560,363
PakistanConfirmed: 560,363Active: 29,981Recovered: 518,164Death: 12,218
-
China
89,748
ChinaConfirmed: 89,748Active: 820Recovered: 84,292Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 12/2: Salman Khan is all set to treat his fans with the third installment of the Tiger series. As per the latest reports, Emraan Hashmi is roped in to play the villain in the film. The movie is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma.
Tiger 3 will see Salman Khan reprising his role as a RAW agent, while Katrina Kaif will be seen playing an ISI agent. Reports claim that Tiger 3 will not only be the biggest YRF film, but also the biggest that Bollywood has seen to date.
Allegedly Salman Khan will reprise his role as ‘Tiger’ in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone starter film ‘Pathan.’