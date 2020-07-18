11 new Coronavirus cases detected in Cuttack city

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Cuttack, 18/7: Coronavirus is wreaki8ng havoc in Cuttack. Out of 38 people detected in Cuttack district, 11 Coronavirus detected in Cuttack city area.6 patients are detected from institutional quarantine, 3 patients are detected from home quarantine and 2 local contact cases are detected one from Buxi Bazar and from Jobra.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
