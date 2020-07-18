11 new Coronavirus cases detected in Cuttack city

Cuttack, 18/7: Coronavirus is wreaki8ng havoc in Cuttack. Out of 38 people detected in Cuttack district, 11 Coronavirus detected in Cuttack city area.6 patients are detected from institutional quarantine, 3 patients are detected from home quarantine and 2 local contact cases are detected one from Buxi Bazar and from Jobra.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)

Out of the 38 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 11 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 7 recoveries have been reported recently. pic.twitter.com/qPn9IoXDtI

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 18, 2020