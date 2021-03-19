ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଶହେ ଟପିଲା ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି ଆଉ ୧୧୦ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 122,415,584
    World
    Confirmed: 122,415,584
    Active: 21,020,690
    Recovered: 98,690,922
    Death: 2,703,972
  • USA 30,358,880
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,358,880
    Active: 7,282,611
    Recovered: 22,523,799
    Death: 552,470
  • Brazil 11,787,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,787,600
    Active: 1,160,373
    Recovered: 10,339,432
    Death: 287,795
  • India 11,514,331
    India
    Confirmed: 11,514,331
    Active: 271,247
    Recovered: 11,083,679
    Death: 159,405
  • Russia 4,428,239
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,428,239
    Active: 297,379
    Recovered: 4,037,036
    Death: 93,824
  • UK 4,280,882
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,280,882
    Active: 561,820
    Recovered: 3,593,136
    Death: 125,926
  • Italy 3,306,711
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,306,711
    Active: 547,510
    Recovered: 2,655,346
    Death: 103,855
  • Turkey 2,950,603
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,950,603
    Active: 150,188
    Recovered: 2,770,638
    Death: 29,777
  • Germany 2,628,629
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,628,629
    Active: 152,051
    Recovered: 2,401,700
    Death: 74,878
  • Pakistan 619,259
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 619,259
    Active: 27,188
    Recovered: 578,314
    Death: 13,757
  • China 90,083
    China
    Confirmed: 90,083
    Active: 164
    Recovered: 85,283
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୯।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୧୧୦ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୫୯୯ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୬୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୯୨୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୦୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୦ ଜଣ ଓ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୧୫ ଜଣ ନୂଆ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.