ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଶହେ ଟପିଲା ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି ଆଉ ୧୧୦ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
122,415,584
WorldConfirmed: 122,415,584Active: 21,020,690Recovered: 98,690,922Death: 2,703,972
-
USA
30,358,880
USAConfirmed: 30,358,880Active: 7,282,611Recovered: 22,523,799Death: 552,470
-
Brazil
11,787,600
BrazilConfirmed: 11,787,600Active: 1,160,373Recovered: 10,339,432Death: 287,795
-
India
11,514,331
IndiaConfirmed: 11,514,331Active: 271,247Recovered: 11,083,679Death: 159,405
-
Russia
4,428,239
RussiaConfirmed: 4,428,239Active: 297,379Recovered: 4,037,036Death: 93,824
-
UK
4,280,882
UKConfirmed: 4,280,882Active: 561,820Recovered: 3,593,136Death: 125,926
-
Italy
3,306,711
ItalyConfirmed: 3,306,711Active: 547,510Recovered: 2,655,346Death: 103,855
-
Turkey
2,950,603
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,950,603Active: 150,188Recovered: 2,770,638Death: 29,777
-
Germany
2,628,629
GermanyConfirmed: 2,628,629Active: 152,051Recovered: 2,401,700Death: 74,878
-
Pakistan
619,259
PakistanConfirmed: 619,259Active: 27,188Recovered: 578,314Death: 13,757
-
China
90,083
ChinaConfirmed: 90,083Active: 164Recovered: 85,283Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୯।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୧୧୦ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୫୯୯ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୬୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୯୨୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୦୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୦ ଜଣ ଓ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୧୫ ଜଣ ନୂଆ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 18th March
New Positive Cases: 110
In quarantine: 64
Local contacts: 46
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 20
6. Deogarh: 2
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 19, 2021
New recoveries: 66
Cumulative tested: 8736689
Positive: 338599
Recovered: 335923
Active cases: 705
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 19, 2021