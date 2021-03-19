ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଶହେ ଟପିଲା ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି ଆଉ ୧୧୦ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୯।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୧୧୦ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୫୯୯ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୬୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୯୨୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୦୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୦ ଜଣ ଓ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୧୫ ଜଣ ନୂଆ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 18th March

New Positive Cases: 110

In quarantine: 64

Local contacts: 46

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 20

6. Deogarh: 2

