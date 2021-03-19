Can ‘The Big Bull’ Create the Magic of ‘Scam 1992’? Watch the Trailer and Decide Yourself!

-
Mumbai, 19/3: The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s much-awaited film ‘The Big Bull’ is finally out today. The film is based on the life of Harshad Mehta and his 1992 share market scam.
The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn. The Big Bull will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on April 8.
Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn took to social media to share the trailer of The Big Bull. Abhishek wrote, “The Big Bull – Official Trailer. This was not just a scam… it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April on @disneyplushotstarvip. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex (sic).”
Introducing The Big Bull… The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned! 📈#DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex
@Ileana_Official @nikifyinglife @s0humshah @kookievgulati @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/U4v3S6odZj
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 16, 2021
This was not just a scam, it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now: https://t.co/X7dvfAyqYz
#TheBigBull releasing on 8th April on @DisneyplusHSVIP. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex
@juniorbachchan @Ileana_Official @nikifyinglife @s0humshah @kookievgulati
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2021
The Big Bull was earlier supposed to release in theatres on October 23, 2020. But the film was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Later, the makers announced that it will release digitally on Disney+Hotstar.
Apart from Abhishek the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla in important roles.
Interestingly, Hansal Mehta had also made a web series, Scam 1992, based on the same story, starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. The web series received praises from the audience and the critics alike. Could Abhishek Bachchan match up to the performance of Prateek Gandhi and can The Big Bull create the magic of Scam 1992? That’s the bigger question.
Watch the Trailer Here: