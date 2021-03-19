Can ‘The Big Bull’ Create the Magic of ‘Scam 1992’? Watch the Trailer and Decide Yourself!

COVID-19 Updates World 122,423,321 World Confirmed: 122,423,321 Active: 21,027,349 Recovered: 98,691,985 Death: 2,703,987

USA 30,358,880 USA Confirmed: 30,358,880 Active: 7,282,611 Recovered: 22,523,799 Death: 552,470

Brazil 11,787,600 Brazil Confirmed: 11,787,600 Active: 1,160,373 Recovered: 10,339,432 Death: 287,795

India 11,514,331 India Confirmed: 11,514,331 Active: 271,247 Recovered: 11,083,679 Death: 159,405

Russia 4,428,239 Russia Confirmed: 4,428,239 Active: 297,379 Recovered: 4,037,036 Death: 93,824

UK 4,280,882 UK Confirmed: 4,280,882 Active: 561,820 Recovered: 3,593,136 Death: 125,926

Italy 3,306,711 Italy Confirmed: 3,306,711 Active: 547,510 Recovered: 2,655,346 Death: 103,855

Turkey 2,950,603 Turkey Confirmed: 2,950,603 Active: 150,188 Recovered: 2,770,638 Death: 29,777

Germany 2,628,629 Germany Confirmed: 2,628,629 Active: 152,051 Recovered: 2,401,700 Death: 74,878

Pakistan 619,259 Pakistan Confirmed: 619,259 Active: 27,188 Recovered: 578,314 Death: 13,757

China 90,083 China Confirmed: 90,083 Active: 164 Recovered: 85,283 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 19/3: The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s much-awaited film ‘The Big Bull’ is finally out today. The film is based on the life of Harshad Mehta and his 1992 share market scam.

The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn. The Big Bull will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on April 8.

Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn took to social media to share the trailer of The Big Bull. Abhishek wrote, “The Big Bull – Official Trailer. This was not just a scam… it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April on @disneyplushotstarvip. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex (sic).”

The Big Bull was earlier supposed to release in theatres on October 23, 2020. But the film was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Later, the makers announced that it will release digitally on Disney+Hotstar.

Apart from Abhishek the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla in important roles.

Interestingly, Hansal Mehta had also made a web series, Scam 1992, based on the same story, starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. The web series received praises from the audience and the critics alike. Could Abhishek Bachchan match up to the performance of Prateek Gandhi and can The Big Bull create the magic of Scam 1992? That’s the bigger question.

Watch the Trailer Here: