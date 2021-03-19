Lockdown Imposed for a Month due to Rising Covid 19 Cases!

-
World
122,415,584
-
USA
30,358,880
-
Brazil
11,787,600
-
India
11,514,331
-
Russia
4,428,239
-
UK
4,280,882
-
Italy
3,306,711
-
Turkey
2,950,603
-
Germany
2,628,629
-
Pakistan
619,259
-
China
90,083
Paris, 19/3: The French Government has imposed a month-long lockdown due to the rise of Covid 19 cases. As per reports, the new measures will go into effect from Friday midnight.
However, these measures will be less restrictive than what was imposed in March and November of last year.
“Our choice, to be less restrictive on possibilities to leave one’s home, will need to go hand in hand with real caution,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.
“This is clearly about allowing for people to be outside, but not to go to friends’ homes to have a party or meet with many people without social distancing or a face mask. We know that it is in that kind of situation that the virus prospers,” he added.
According to new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home and will be allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise only after having an ‘approval certificate’. They also cannot go further than 10 km from their home. The night time curfew – currently in effect from 6 pm – will be extended to 7 pm when the new measures are implemented, reported CNN.
Schools, universities, and essential businesses will remain open.