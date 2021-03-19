Lockdown Imposed for a Month due to Rising Covid 19 Cases!

FeaturedHealth and LifestyleInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 122,415,584
    World
    Confirmed: 122,415,584
    Active: 21,020,690
    Recovered: 98,690,922
    Death: 2,703,972
  • USA 30,358,880
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,358,880
    Active: 7,282,611
    Recovered: 22,523,799
    Death: 552,470
  • Brazil 11,787,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,787,600
    Active: 1,160,373
    Recovered: 10,339,432
    Death: 287,795
  • India 11,514,331
    India
    Confirmed: 11,514,331
    Active: 271,247
    Recovered: 11,083,679
    Death: 159,405
  • Russia 4,428,239
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,428,239
    Active: 297,379
    Recovered: 4,037,036
    Death: 93,824
  • UK 4,280,882
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,280,882
    Active: 561,820
    Recovered: 3,593,136
    Death: 125,926
  • Italy 3,306,711
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,306,711
    Active: 547,510
    Recovered: 2,655,346
    Death: 103,855
  • Turkey 2,950,603
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,950,603
    Active: 150,188
    Recovered: 2,770,638
    Death: 29,777
  • Germany 2,628,629
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,628,629
    Active: 152,051
    Recovered: 2,401,700
    Death: 74,878
  • Pakistan 619,259
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 619,259
    Active: 27,188
    Recovered: 578,314
    Death: 13,757
  • China 90,083
    China
    Confirmed: 90,083
    Active: 164
    Recovered: 85,283
    Death: 4,636

Paris, 19/3: The French Government has imposed a month-long lockdown due to the rise of Covid 19 cases. As per reports, the new measures will go into effect from Friday midnight.

However, these measures will be less restrictive than what was imposed in March and November of last year.

“Our choice, to be less restrictive on possibilities to leave one’s home, will need to go hand in hand with real caution,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

“This is clearly about allowing for people to be outside, but not to go to friends’ homes to have a party or meet with many people without social distancing or a face mask. We know that it is in that kind of situation that the virus prospers,” he added.

According to new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home and will be allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise only after having an ‘approval certificate’. They also cannot go further than 10 km from their home. The night time curfew – currently in effect from 6 pm – will be extended to 7 pm when the new measures are implemented, reported CNN.

Schools, universities, and essential businesses will remain open.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.